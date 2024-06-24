Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Monday, June 24th

How did you do this morning?

  1. HBO released season 2 of House of Dragon which is a prequel to what other HBO show?
    Game of Thrones

  1. What component holds the fishing line on a Fishing Rod?
    The Reel 

  1. If I were to say give me some skin, what am I asking for?
    High Five, Handshake, Fist Bump

  1. What is the name of the game where you throw a ping pong ball into one of several plastic cups holding a beverage?
    Beer Pong or Beirut

  1. What part of your body is the cornea a part of?
    Eye

  1. Today is June 23rd, what astrological sign are you?

    Cancer
  1. Yogi Bear and his little pal Boo Boo lived in what fictitious national park?
    Jellystone park

  1. Spell Sedimentary?
    S-e-d-i-m-e-n-t-a-r-y

  1. What type of rock is formed from cooled magma or lava?
    Igneous rock.

  1. In which sport is the Triple Crown awarded?
    Horse Racing

