- HBO released season 2 of House of Dragon which is a prequel to what other HBO show?
Game of Thrones
- What component holds the fishing line on a Fishing Rod?
The Reel
- If I were to say give me some skin, what am I asking for?
High Five, Handshake, Fist Bump
- What is the name of the game where you throw a ping pong ball into one of several plastic cups holding a beverage?
Beer Pong or Beirut
- What part of your body is the cornea a part of?
Eye
- Today is June 23rd, what astrological sign are you?
Cancer
- Yogi Bear and his little pal Boo Boo lived in what fictitious national park?
Jellystone park
- Spell Sedimentary?
S-e-d-i-m-e-n-t-a-r-y
- What type of rock is formed from cooled magma or lava?
Igneous rock.
- In which sport is the Triple Crown awarded?
Horse Racing