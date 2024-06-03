Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Monday, June 3rd

How did you do today?

  1. Which car manufacturer makes the F150?

Ford

  1. What game is known as one of the oldest team sports to be played on horseback?

Polo 

  1. What was the name of the Flintstone’s Pet Dinosaur?

Dino

  1. What candy uses the slogan “Taste the Rainbow”?

Skittles 

  1. What does the acronym TGIF mean?

Thank God It’s Friday

  1. Feta Cheese originated from what country?

Greece

  1. How many strings does a traditional Base Guitar have?

4

  1. If you purchased 5 dozen eggs and discovered that 8 were cracked, how many eggs are uncracked?

52

  1. What tool produces a steady pulse or beat to help musicians play rhythms accurately?

Metronome

  1. Before becoming a pop superstar, Taylor Swift wrote and performed songs in this musical style.

Country

