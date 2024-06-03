$1000 Minute: Monday, June 3rd
How did you do today?
- Which car manufacturer makes the F150?
Ford
- What game is known as one of the oldest team sports to be played on horseback?
Polo
- What was the name of the Flintstone’s Pet Dinosaur?
Dino
- What candy uses the slogan “Taste the Rainbow”?
Skittles
- What does the acronym TGIF mean?
Thank God It’s Friday
- Feta Cheese originated from what country?
Greece
- How many strings does a traditional Base Guitar have?
4
- If you purchased 5 dozen eggs and discovered that 8 were cracked, how many eggs are uncracked?
52
- What tool produces a steady pulse or beat to help musicians play rhythms accurately?
Metronome
- Before becoming a pop superstar, Taylor Swift wrote and performed songs in this musical style.
Country