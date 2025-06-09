$1000 Minute: Monday, June 9th
Published June 9, 2025
By Charlie
- If I said I was hungry for some KD. What am I craving?
Kraft Dinner ( Kraft Maccaroni and Cheese)
- Which DreamWorks film featuring Hiccup & Toothless is getting a live-action release on June 13th?
How to Train Your Dragon
- If you were counting by 2s, how many numbers would you count to reach 90?
45
- A traditional Mimosa is Champagne mixed with this?
Orange Juice
- He was Robin Hood's best friend and right-hand man?
Little John
- Mark Hamill is best known for portraying this character?
Luke Skywalker
- 7 stars that form a large ladle or spoon-shaped pattern in the sky are known as what?
The Big Dipper
- What do you call a group of Flamingos?
Flamboyance
- Barney and Betty Rubble are the lovable neighbours and friends of the Animated Family.
The Flintstones
- What numbered highway runs through Aliston?
89
