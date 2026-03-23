$1000 Minute: Monday, March 23rd
Published March 23, 2026
By Charlie
- Gala, Fuji, and Honeycrisp are all types of what?
Apples
- What video game features building with blocks, creepers, and chickens?
Minecraft
- Who sang the hit song Like A Prayer?
Madonna
- What kind of animal was Hedwig in Harry Potter?
Owl
- What is the term for one player achieving 3 goals in a game in hockey?
A Hat Trick
- What nut is used in Nutella?
Hazelnut
- What was the name of this toy that shouted commands like “Twist it! Pull it! Spin it!”
Bop It
- Who painted the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel?
Michelangelo
- What streaming platform is known for Love Is Blind?
Netflix
- What technology allows phones to tap for Apple Pay and Google Pay?
NFC
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Advertisement
Advertisement