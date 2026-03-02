$1000 Minute: Monday, March 2nd
Published March 2, 2026
By Charlie
- According to the Canada Revenue Agency, today is the deadline to contribute to what to claim a deduction for the 2025 tax year?
RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan)
- Which object is featured in the icon of Instagram's Logo?
A Camera
- In The Muppets, what Scandinavian country is the "Chef" from?
Sweden
- Which tree produces the fruit we call coconuts?
Palm Trees or Coconut Palms
- The NCAA runs the annual men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments this month. What are they known as?
March Madness
- What TV Show, often referred to as the Original reality TV Gameshow, is currently in its 50th season?
Survivor
- What two sweet treats are combined to make a Brookie?
Brownie and Cookie
- What classic 1960s game gets you tangled up in a rainbow of colours?
Twister
- What single-eye lens was once a stylish accessory in the 1800s and early 1900s?
Monocle
- If refunds on a bottle are 10 cents, how much money would I receive if I returned three two-fours?
$7.20
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Advertisement
Advertisement