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$1000 Minute: Monday, March 30th

$1,000 Minute
Published March 30, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Last Night the Junos Awards were held in this city in Ontario. 
    Hamilton 


  2. What does the R in CPR stand for?
    Resuscitation 


  3. What dance has you put your left foot in and shake it all about?
    The Hokey Pokey 


  4. What name is given to the deepest part of the ocean?
    Marianas Trench 


  5. Sweet, Dill and gherkins are all types of what? 
    Pickles


  6. Which finger is also known as your pointer finger?
    Index 


  7. Fran Drescher played Fran Fine on what 90's Sitcom?
    The Nanny 


  8. In what country would you find a Tasmanian Devil?
    Australia  (specifically on the island state of Tasmania)


  9. He is the host of the Canadian Price Is Right titled The Price Is Right Tonight?
     Howie Mandel 


  10. Which vegetable is known as a courgette in the UK?
    Zucchini 
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