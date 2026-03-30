$1000 Minute: Monday, March 30th
Published March 30, 2026
By Charlie
- Last Night the Junos Awards were held in this city in Ontario.
Hamilton
- What does the R in CPR stand for?
Resuscitation
- What dance has you put your left foot in and shake it all about?
The Hokey Pokey
- What name is given to the deepest part of the ocean?
Marianas Trench
- Sweet, Dill and gherkins are all types of what?
Pickles
- Which finger is also known as your pointer finger?
Index
- Fran Drescher played Fran Fine on what 90's Sitcom?
The Nanny
- In what country would you find a Tasmanian Devil?
Australia (specifically on the island state of Tasmania)
- He is the host of the Canadian Price Is Right titled The Price Is Right Tonight?
Howie Mandel
- Which vegetable is known as a courgette in the UK?
Zucchini
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