$1000 Minute: Monday, March 31st
Published March 31, 2025
By Charlie
- What body part are Canadians being encouraged to "Raise Up" to show a united front?
Their "Elbows"
- Peggy's Cove is a tourist attraction and can be found in what Canadian Province?
Nova Scotia
- This Snow Bird Singer was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Junos Last Night?
Anne Murray
- What is the name of DC Comics Super Group, featuring Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and others?
The Justice League
- What does the acronym IDK stand for?
I Don't Know
- What title is given to the captain of a curling team?
The Skip (skipper)
- What is the name of the neckwear that consists of a cord or braided leather and metal tips?
A Bolo Tie
- Which watercraft is known for having a covered deck and a cockpit where the paddler sits?
A Kayak
- What streaming service's logo is a red N?
Netflix
- What toy's name combines a Hawaiian dance with a circular object?
A Hula Hoop
