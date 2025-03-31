WIND, FREEZING RAIN/RAINFALL ADVISORIES IN EFFECT click here for details
$1000 Minute: Monday, March 31st

$1,000 Minute | Lifestyle
Published March 31, 2025
By Charlie
  1. What body part are Canadians being encouraged to  "Raise Up" to show a united front? 
    Their "Elbows"


  2. Peggy's Cove is a tourist attraction and can be found in what Canadian Province?
    Nova Scotia 


  3. This Snow Bird Singer was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Junos Last Night?
    Anne Murray 


  4. What is the name of DC Comics Super Group, featuring Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and others?
    The Justice League


  5. What does the acronym IDK stand for?
    I Don't Know 


  6. What title is given to the captain of a curling team?
    The Skip (skipper) 


  7. What is the name of the neckwear that consists of a cord or braided leather and metal tips?
    A Bolo Tie 


  8. Which watercraft is known for having a covered deck and a cockpit where the paddler sits?
    A Kayak


  9. What streaming service's logo is a red N?
    Netflix


  10. What toy's name combines a Hawaiian dance with a circular object?
    A Hula Hoop 
