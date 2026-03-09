$1000 Minute: Monday, March 9th
Published March 9, 2026
By Charlie
- Everyone knows who Thomas the Tank Engine is, but what number is painted on his engine's side?
1
- On Looney Tunes, who is the rightful owner of Tweety Bird?
Granny
- Friday, March 6th, the NHL is famously known as what day?
Trade Deadline Day
- Easter is around the corner. What name is given to the yellow chick marshmallow treats?
Peeps
- Which dessert consists of a biscuit or cake base, a layer of fruit or custard, and a whipped cream topping?
Trifle
- On a touchtone phone, most buttons have 3 letters, but 2 of the number keys have 4 letters. Name one of them?7 (PQRS) or 9 (WXYZ)
- Kool FM is currently qualifying families to win a getaway to this destination.
Great Wolf Lodge
- In Roman Numerals, what number is represented by IX?
9
- What small North American rodent is famous for its cheek pouches and ability to store food?
Chipmunk
- When a storm’s wind speed reaches over 74 mph, what type of storm does it become?
Hurricane
