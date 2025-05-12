$1000 Minute: Monday, May 12th
Published May 12, 2025
By Charlie
- Yesterday, we honoured this member of our respective families?
Mother
- We're currently in the Taurus Season. What is the next Astrological sign that begins on May 21st
Gemini
- Which Looney Tune is known for saying, "That's All Folks?"
Porky Pig
- What utensil must you use when eating Soup?
Spoon
- How many times does 3 go into 27?
9
- What type of Alcohol is Jack Daniels?
Whiskey
- What car manufacturer makes the Escalade?
Cadillac (A Division of GM Motors)
- What do you call a fake shirt front, worn under a sweater or jacket?
A Dickie
- What is the other Mountain adjacent to Whistler that is connected by the PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola?
Blackcomb
- What job did the 7 Dwarfs have in Snow White?
Miners
