$1000 Minute: Monday, May 13th

What is the largest species of bear?

Polar bear

In which movie did Leonardo DiCaprio play the character Jack Dawson?

Titanic

Which TV series features a character named Ugly Naked Guy?

Friends

What is the main ingredient in the dish “sushi”?

Rice (often with fish or other ingredients)

What is the mathematical term for a number that can only be divided by itself and 1?

Prime number

What term is used when someone shoots 2 under par during a hole in Golf?

Eagles

Which language is commonly referred to as the “language of love”?

French

Which iconic musician is known as “The Boss”? –

Bruce Springsteen

The 1988 movie “Mystic Pizza” launched the career of this ‘Pretty Woman?’

Julia Roberts

How many pounds are in a ton?

2,000