$1000 Minute: Monday, May 13th

How did you do this morning?

  1. What is the largest species of bear?

Polar bear

  1. In which movie did Leonardo DiCaprio play the character Jack Dawson?

Titanic

  1. Which TV series features a character named Ugly Naked Guy?

Friends

  1. What is the main ingredient in the dish “sushi”?

Rice (often with fish or other ingredients)

  1. What is the mathematical term for a number that can only be divided by itself and 1?

Prime number

  1. What term is used when someone shoots 2 under par during a hole in Golf?

Eagles

  1. Which language is commonly referred to as the “language of love”?

French

  1. Which iconic musician is known as “The Boss”? –

Bruce Springsteen

  1. The 1988 movie “Mystic Pizza” launched the career of this ‘Pretty Woman?’

Julia Roberts

  1. How many pounds are in a ton?

2,000

