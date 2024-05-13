$1000 Minute: Monday, May 13th
How did you do this morning?
- What is the largest species of bear?
Polar bear
- In which movie did Leonardo DiCaprio play the character Jack Dawson?
Titanic
- Which TV series features a character named Ugly Naked Guy?
Friends
- What is the main ingredient in the dish “sushi”?
Rice (often with fish or other ingredients)
- What is the mathematical term for a number that can only be divided by itself and 1?
Prime number
- What term is used when someone shoots 2 under par during a hole in Golf?
Eagles
- Which language is commonly referred to as the “language of love”?
French
- Which iconic musician is known as “The Boss”? –
Bruce Springsteen
- The 1988 movie “Mystic Pizza” launched the career of this ‘Pretty Woman?’
Julia Roberts
- How many pounds are in a ton?
2,000