$1000 Minute: Monday, May 26th
Published May 26, 2025
By Charlie
- How many sleeps are left in May until June?
Six sleeps
- Which classic arcade game features an amphibian dodging traffic and crossing a river while jumping on logs?
Frogger
- Who is hosting the AMA’s tonight?
Jennifer Lopez (J-Lo)
- What do you call the outside of a cob of corn?
Husk
- What is the next national holiday?
Canada Day
- Which rock band was known for their full-face makeup?
KISS
- What is the original name of the social media platform X?
Twitter
- Which newspaper comic strip, later turned film, features a Great Dane?
Marmaduke
- Which bay in Barrie can you find the Spirit Catcher sculpture?
Kempenfelt Bay
- Juniper is a shade of what colour?
Green
