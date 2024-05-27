$1000 Minute: Monday, May 27th
How did you do this morning?
- Where is the Great Barrier Reef located?
Australia
- This sci-fi film directed by James Cameron is the highest-grossing film of all time
Avatar
- The Tudors ruled in which European Country
England
- What is the next national holiday?
Canada Day
- How many edges does a cube have?
12
- What is biology the study of?
Life/Living Things
- What is the name of the thief who takes Rapunzel to see the lanterns in Disney’s Tangled?
Flynn Rider (Or Eugene)
- What degree is a right angle?
90 Degrees
- How many strings does a violin have?
Four
- Dahlia, Iris and Cosmo are all types of what?
Flowers