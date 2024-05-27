Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Monday, May 27th

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. Where is the Great Barrier Reef located?

Australia

  1. This sci-fi film directed by James Cameron is the highest-grossing film of all time

Avatar

  1. The Tudors ruled in which European Country

England

  1. What is the next national holiday?

Canada Day

  1. How many edges does a cube have?

12

  1. What is biology the study of?

Life/Living Things

  1. What is the name of the thief who takes Rapunzel to see the lanterns in Disney’s Tangled?

Flynn Rider (Or Eugene)

  1. What degree is a right angle?

90 Degrees

  1. How many strings does a violin have?

Four

  1. Dahlia, Iris and Cosmo are all types of what? 

Flowers

Related posts

$1000 Minute: Friday, May 24th

$1000 Minute: Thursday, May 23rd

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, May 22nd