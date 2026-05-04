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$1000 Minute: Monday, May 4th

$1,000 Minute
Published May 4, 2026
By Charlie
  1. True or False, the Barrie Colts are still playing in the OHL Playoffs?
    True 


  2. According to Folklore, who resided in Sherwood forest?
    Robin Hood


  3. A Triathlon combines 3 sports, Running, Cycling and which other event?
    Swimming


  4. What 3D shape has a circular base and comes to a point?
    A Cone


  5. If a pie has strips of dough woven over top in a criss-cross design, what is that style called?
    Lattice Crust


  6. What special organ do Fish have that allows them to breath under water?
    Gills 


  7. What do you call the tiny, compressed bits of wood used in certain smokers to produce that smoky BBQ flavour?
    Pellets


  8. Rocks are classified into how many types based on their origin and formation?
    3


  9. What sport is featured each year at Canada’s King’s Plate?
    Horse Racing 


  10. Name one of the 3 R's besides recycling?
    Reduce or Reuse 
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