$1000 Minute: Monday, May 4th
Published May 4, 2026
By Charlie
- True or False, the Barrie Colts are still playing in the OHL Playoffs?
True
- According to Folklore, who resided in Sherwood forest?
Robin Hood
- A Triathlon combines 3 sports, Running, Cycling and which other event?
Swimming
- What 3D shape has a circular base and comes to a point?
A Cone
- If a pie has strips of dough woven over top in a criss-cross design, what is that style called?
Lattice Crust
- What special organ do Fish have that allows them to breath under water?
Gills
- What do you call the tiny, compressed bits of wood used in certain smokers to produce that smoky BBQ flavour?
Pellets
- Rocks are classified into how many types based on their origin and formation?
3
- What sport is featured each year at Canada’s King’s Plate?
Horse Racing
- Name one of the 3 R's besides recycling?
Reduce or Reuse
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