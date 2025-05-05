$1000 Minute: Monday, May 5th
Published May 5, 2025
By Charlie
- The Toronto Maple Leafs are facing this Team in Round 2 of the NHL Playoffs?
Florida Panthers
- What is the name of the family Dog on TV's Family Guy?
Brian
- What official title is given to the stat day of the May two-four weekend?
Victoria Day
- According to Folklore, who famously robbed the rich to give to the poor?
Robin Hood
- What are you making when you cook equal parts flour and fat together in a pan?
A Roux
- What is the formal name for a Belly Button?
A Naval
- Who is SpongeBob SquarePants best Friend?
Patrick Star (Just Patrick is ok)
- If travelling north on the 400, what is the last exit in Barrie?
Duckworth
- Typically, how long is a Track and Field Track?
400 Meters
- When the roof of your car opens partially, it's called a what?
Sunroof
