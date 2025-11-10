$1000 Minute: Monday, November 10th
- On Saturday, it was the Eastern Conference Final Matchup in the CFL. Name one of the two teams that played it in?
The (Montreal) Alouettes or (Hamilton) Tiger Cats
- Disney is set to release the highly anticipated sequel to this movie about a mammal metropolis later this week.
Zootopia
- On Saturday, this man will be "coming to town", specifically, Downtown Barrie?
Santa Claus
- Hockey Canada made news recently for unveiling these ahead of the 2026 Olympics?
New Jerseys
- What does OPP stand for?
Ontario Provincial Police
- This Building a Mystery singer performed at Casino Rama on the weekend?
Sarah McLaughlin
- According to the Christmas Carol 12 Days of Christmas, how many Pipers Piping were there?
Eleven
- What classic holiday cookie is made from just butter, sugar, and flour?
Shortbread
- True or False: Coffee comes from a Cherry?
True
- What is the formula to determine the area of a rectangle?
Length x Width
