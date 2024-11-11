$1000 Minute: Monday, November 11th

What hour of the day are most Remembrance Day services observed?

11 am





What Children’s TV show was known for its Magic Mirror where the host would call out kid’s names ?

Romper Room







Who is credited with inventing the Muppets and creating the television program Sesame Street?

Jim Henson







This Kool FM artist sings “Always Be My Baby” and “Heartbreaker”?

Mariah Carey







She is married to Fred Flintstone.

Wilma







In the song 12 Days of Christmas, on what day were the golden rings given?

Day 5/ 5th Day







7. How many quarters are there in a football game?

4







8. For daylight savings time, did the clocks fall back or spring forward on November 3rd?

Fall back







9. Chris Hadfield is a Canadian icon best known for his career as what?

An astronaut







10. If you get 5 cents back for each can return, how many cans did you return if you received $2.70?

54