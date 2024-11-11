$1000 Minute: Monday, November 11th
How did you do this morning?
Published November 11, 2024
By Charlie
- What hour of the day are most Remembrance Day services observed?
11 am
- What Children’s TV show was known for its Magic Mirror where the host would call out kid’s names ?
Romper Room
- Who is credited with inventing the Muppets and creating the television program Sesame Street?
Jim Henson
- This Kool FM artist sings “Always Be My Baby” and “Heartbreaker”?
Mariah Carey
- She is married to Fred Flintstone.
Wilma
- In the song 12 Days of Christmas, on what day were the golden rings given?
Day 5/ 5th Day
7. How many quarters are there in a football game?
4
8. For daylight savings time, did the clocks fall back or spring forward on November 3rd?
Fall back
9. Chris Hadfield is a Canadian icon best known for his career as what?
An astronaut
10. If you get 5 cents back for each can return, how many cans did you return if you received $2.70?
54
