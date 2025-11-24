$1000 Minute: Monday, November 24th
Published November 24, 2025
By Charlie
- Which chocolate bar famously invites you to “break me off a piece”?
Kit Kat
- Which schoolyard game has players call out other players to try to break through their linked arms?
Red Rover
- Which cartoon bear is known for signing the "Bare Necessities"?
Baloo (from The Jungle Book)
- What white topping do people often add to tacos or fajitas?
Soud Cream
- What is a baby kangaroo called?
Joey
- Which Kool FM Artist famously sings the line 'Shake it Like a Polaroid Picture"
Outkast (Andre 3000)
- What term describes browsing items in stores without the intention of buying them?
Window Shopping
- If Amy bought 7 and a half foot-long sandwiches to bring to the picnic, how many inches of food does she have?
90
- It is said that one hears this when they put their ear to a seashell.
The Ocean (Sound of the sea)
- In Football, what do you call the part of the field where touchdowns are scored?
End Zone
