$1000 Minute: Monday, November 25th
Published November 25, 2024
By Charlie
- Wicked is a Tony-Winning Broadway play turned Movie, and is a prequel to this classic film from 1939.
Wizard of Oz
- This Friday is known for its crazy shopping deals. What is it called?
Black Friday
- This Kool FM Artist Sings, Espresso, Taste, and Feather?
Sabrina Carpenter
- What is the name of the event where participants jump into freezing cold water, often to raise money for charity?
Polar Plunge/Polar Dip
- If The Blue Jays were tied at 9 against the Yankees and won with a walk-off grand slam, how many runs did the Blue Jays finish with?
13 (9 + 4=13)
- Name one of the three states of matter.
(Solid, Gas or Liquid) Saying Water or air is not correct
- What type of car was used as a Time Machine in the Back to The Future Movies?
A Delorian
- Which arcade game, released in the 80’s, features a yellow character eating pellets while being chased by ghosts?
Pac Man
- What major technological disaster was feared as the new millennium approached?
Y2K (Year 2000 bug)
- What is the name of Mickey Mouse's Dog?
Pluto
