$1000 Minute: Monday, November 2nd
Published November 2, 2026
By Charlie
- Who are the 2026 World Series Champions?
The Milwaukee Brewers
- Clay Face is movie in theatres about a notorious villain who has frequently battled which superhero?
Batman
- Patient Zero is the latest single by which Kool FM Artist?
Taylor Swift
- What is the capital city of Saskatchewan?
Regina
- What colour do you get when you mix blue and yellow?
Green
- What fruit is used to make a traditional margarita?
Lime
- How many degrees are in a half circle?
180 degrees
- Which Canadian city is nicknamed “The 6ix”?
Toronto
- In The Office, what company do the characters work for?
Dunder Mifflin Paper Company
- If you overtake the person in second place during a race, what position are you in?
2nd place
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