$1000 Minute: Monday, November 3rd
Published November 3, 2025
By Charlie
- Who are the 2025 World Series Champions?
The LA Dodgers
- Which poem written by John McCrae inspired the use of the poppy as a symbol of remembrance?
In Flanders Fields
- What do you blow out on top of a birthday cake?
Candles
- What do you call a baby cow?
Calf
- In Rock, Paper, Scissors, what beats Rock?
Paper
- What two-digit slang term is commonly used by kids as a humorous or random response?
6-7
- How many times has Canada hosted the Olympics?
3 -2010 winter Vancouver, 88 winter Calgary and 76 summer Montreal
- Which animal is famous for building dams?
Beaver
- What proper name is used when referring to the sport of Downhill skiing?
Alpine Skiing
- What word describes the loud, harsh laugh often associated with witches in stories and Halloween tales?
Cackle
