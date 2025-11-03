Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
$1000 Minute: Monday, November 3rd

$1,000 Minute
Published November 3, 2025
By Charlie
  1. Who are the 2025 World Series Champions?
    The LA Dodgers



  2. Which poem written by John McCrae inspired the use of the poppy as a symbol of remembrance?
    In Flanders Fields



  3. What do you blow out on top of a birthday cake?
    Candles 



  4. What do you call a baby cow?
    Calf 


  5. In Rock, Paper, Scissors, what beats Rock?
    Paper 



  6. What two-digit slang term is commonly used by kids as a humorous or random response?
    6-7



  7. How many times has Canada hosted the Olympics?
    3 -2010 winter Vancouver, 88 winter Calgary and 76 summer Montreal 




  8. Which animal is famous for building dams?
    Beaver



  9. What proper name is used when referring to the sport of Downhill skiing?
    Alpine Skiing 




  10. What word describes the loud, harsh laugh often associated with witches in stories and Halloween tales?
    Cackle 

        

