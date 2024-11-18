$1000 Minute: Monday, November 6th

1) How many points is a safety worth in the NFL?

2 points







2) Chutes and Ladders is another name and style of this popular board game?

Snakes and Ladders







3) The Sadlon arena is located in Barrie on the corner of Mapleview and what street?

Bayview









4) Who are the 2024 Grey Cup Champions?

The Argos









5) What geometric shape is a yield traffic sign

A triangle









6) What do you call the string that you light in a candle?

A Wick









7) If Charlie turned 37 In 2024 how old did she turn in 2015?

28









8) To extinguish a kitchen grease fire, would you use baking powder or baking soda?

Baking soda







9) Red One is a movie starring Dwayne The Rock Johnson and is about finding this missing person.

Santa Claus









10) Canada stopped producing this banknote in 1996.

The 2$ Bill