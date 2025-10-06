$1000 Minute: Monday, Ocotber 6th
Published October 6, 2025
By Charlie
- Who is currently leading the ALDS between the Blue Jays and Yankees?
the Blue Jays
- A piece of Chocolate, a marshmallow, and what other ingredient do you need to make a S'more?
Graham Cracker
- Last week, Taylor Swift dropped her 12th Studio Album. What is it called?
The Life of a Show Girl
- Besides George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, name one other President who is featured on Mount Rushmore?
Thomas Jefferson or Theodore Roosevelt
- What animal was the character Templeton in the story Charlotte's Web?
A Rat
- What river runs through Egypt?
The Nile
- What colour do you get when you mix red and white?
Pink
- What year did Christopher Columbus discover America?
1492
- What day of the week precedes Saturday?
Friday
- What gas do plants take in to make food?
Carbon Dioxide
