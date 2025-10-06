Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Monday, Ocotber 6th

$1,000 Minute
Published October 6, 2025
By Charlie

  1. Who is currently leading the ALDS between the Blue Jays and Yankees?
    the Blue Jays


  2. A piece of Chocolate, a marshmallow, and what other ingredient do you need to make a S'more? 
    Graham Cracker


  3.  Last week, Taylor Swift dropped her 12th Studio Album. What is it called?
    The Life of a Show Girl


  4. Besides George Washington and Abraham  Lincoln, name one other President who is featured on Mount Rushmore?
    Thomas Jefferson or Theodore Roosevelt


  5. What animal was the character Templeton in the story Charlotte's Web? 
    A Rat


  6. What river runs through Egypt?
    The Nile


  7. What colour do you get when you mix red and white?
    Pink


  8. What year did Christopher Columbus discover America?
    1492


  9. What day of the week precedes Saturday? 
    Friday


  10. What gas do plants take in to make food?
    Carbon Dioxide 
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close