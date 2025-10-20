$1000 Minute: Monday, October 20th

1) Jeremy Allen White is portraying this Rock Legend in the biopic, Deliver Me from Nowhere?

Bruce Springsteen







2) In Alvin and the Chipmunks, which chipmunk wore blue clothing and accessories?

Simon







3) What is the name of the fictitious street where Freddy haunted children’s dreams?

Elm-street







4) In Greek mythology, who was the goddess who could turn you to stone if you looked at her?

Medusa







5) In Badminton, what is another name for the birdie?

Shuttlecock







6) What three letters are in Albert Einstein’s famous theory?

EMC





7) What is Scotland’s national animal?

Unicorn







8) In computing, what does the acronym CPU stand for?

Central Processing Unit







9) What do you call a Witch’s Pot?

Cauldron







10) Which country is hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Italy