$1000 Minute: Monday, October 5th
Published October 5, 2026
By Charlie
- What boy band announced that they'll be preforming 4 shows at the Roger Centre next February?
The Backstreet Boys
- In basketball, the painted area underneath the basket is commonly known by what nickname?
The Key
- A movie starts at 7:30 PM and runs for 1 hours and 45 minutes. What time does it end?
9:15 PM
- What is the capital city of Spain?
Madrid
- What is the process by which plants convert sunlight into energy?
Photosynthesis
- What is the nautical term for the right side of a boat when facing forward?
Starboard
- Manolo Blahnik became especially famous among mainstream audiences because of which TV show?Sex and the City
- What popular pizza topping is made from cured pork and is usually sliced into thin rounds?
Peperoni
- What bird is traditionally associated with cranberry sauce?
Turkey
- When listing the Canadian Province alphabetically, which province would be last?
Saskatchewan
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
The KEE to Bala October 10
Advertisement
Advertisement