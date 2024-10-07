$1000 Minute: Monday, October 7th
How did you do this morning?
Published October 7, 2024
By Charlie
- Which fable taught us the moral “Slow and steady wins the race.”
The Tortoise and the Hare
- We all know who Count Dracula is, but who is credited with inventing the character?
Bram Stoker
- Which toon is married to Jessica Rabbit?
Roger Rabbit
- Netflix released a documentary about this Media Mogul and former president of the WWE.
Vince McMahon
- He is the Antagonist in the Sonic the Hedgehog Universe?
Dr. Robotnik, also known as Dr. Eggman
- What is a canoeing excursion called when you carry a boat and supplies overland between bodies of water?
A portage
- If you bought 5 dozen Timbits for the staff meeting but ate 4 Timbits on the way, how many Timbits did you bring?
56
- What TV show are these characters from, Norm Petersen, Carla and Woody?
Cheers
- If you’re eating Calamari, what creature are you eating?
Squid
- What did Frosty the Snowman have for a nose?
A button
