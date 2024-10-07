Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Monday, October 7th

$1,000 Minute
Published October 7, 2024
By Charlie
  1. Which fable taught us the moral “Slow and steady wins the race.”
    The Tortoise and the Hare


  1. We all know who Count Dracula is, but who is credited with inventing the character?
    Bram Stoker

  1. Which toon is married to Jessica Rabbit?
    Roger Rabbit


  1. Netflix released a documentary about this Media Mogul and former president of the WWE.
    Vince McMahon


  1. He is the Antagonist in the Sonic the Hedgehog Universe?
    Dr. Robotnik, also known as Dr. Eggman


  1. What is a canoeing excursion called when you carry a boat and supplies overland between bodies of water?
    A portage 


  1. If you bought 5 dozen Timbits for the staff meeting but ate 4 Timbits on the way, how many Timbits did you bring?
    56


  1. What TV show are these characters from, Norm Petersen, Carla and Woody?
    Cheers


  1. If you’re eating Calamari, what creature are you eating?
    Squid


  1. What did Frosty the Snowman have for a nose?
    A button
