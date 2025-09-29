$1000 Minute: Monday, September 29th
Published September 29, 2025
By Charlie
- What else is the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation known as, because of what we wear?
Orange Shirt Day
- Which ancient civilization created the pyramids of Giza?
Egyptian
- This Steven Spielberg film, adapted from a Roald Dahl book, features creatures that transform into something monstrous when fed after midnight.
Gremlins
- What was the first commercially successful video game, released in 1972?
Pong
- What type of nuts are used to make macarons?
Almonds
- This Kool FM artist releases her album, The Life of a Showgirl, this Friday.
Taylor Swift
- In MLB Baseball, how many runs is a grand slam?
Four
- What do you call a baby kangaroo?
Joey
- What blood type is the universal donor?
O Negative
- What book series features a boy with a lightning scar?
Harry Potter
