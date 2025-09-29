Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Monday, September 29th

Published September 29, 2025
  1. What else is the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation known as, because of what we wear?
    Orange Shirt Day 


  1. Which ancient civilization created the pyramids of Giza?
    Egyptian


  1. This Steven Spielberg film, adapted from a Roald Dahl book, features creatures that transform into something monstrous when fed after midnight.
    Gremlins


  1. What was the first commercially successful video game, released in 1972?
    Pong


  1. What type of nuts are used to make macarons?
    Almonds


  1. This Kool FM artist releases her album, The Life of a Showgirl, this Friday. 
    Taylor Swift


  1. In MLB Baseball, how many runs is a grand slam?
    Four


  1. What do you call a baby kangaroo?
    Joey


  1. What blood type is the universal donor?
    O Negative


  1. What book series features a boy with a lightning scar?
    Harry Potter
