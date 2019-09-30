$1000 Minute Monday, September 30th

1) Name the Canadian territory that borders Alaska.

(Yukon)

2) Taking place in Gotham City, name the DC Comics movie coming to theatres this week.

(Joker)

3) Yukon Gold, Russet, and Fingerling are all varieties of what vegetable?

(Potatos)

4) Name one of the two NFL teams facing each other tonight.

(Cincinnati/Bengals or Pittsburgh/Steelers)

5) What is a group of Lions referred to as?

(A Pride)

6) SPELL: Hazardous.

(H A Z A R D O U S)

7) One load of laundry at the laundromat costs $1.50. How much would you pay if you had 3 loads to wash?

($4.50)

8) Tomorrow is Tuesday October 1st. What restaurant can you head to for Ladies Night the first Tuesday of every month?

(Moxies)

9) What is the name of Winnie the Pooh’s donkey friend?

(Eeyore)

10) What is the word given for the condition or period of an animal spending the winter in a dormant state?

(Hibernation)