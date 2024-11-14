$1,000 Minute Thursday, November 14th
Published November 14, 2024
- We’ve all heard of the 3 Musketeers, but can you name one of them?
Athos – Porthos- Aramis
- How many Legs do Tarantulas have?
8
- In what year did the Titanic Sink?
1912
- What does the Acronym T.G.I.F. mean?
Thank God/Goodness it’s Friday
- In the Night before Christmas, where we’re the stocking Hung?
By the Chimney (with Care)
- What is a Large called at Starbucks?
Venti
- Name one of the NHL’s Original 6 Teams, that isn’t Canadian.
(Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Redwings)
- If a Gum ball costs $0.25, how much did it cost you to buy 17 Gumballs?
$4.25
- What Colour was Papa Smurf Hat?
Red
- Which fruit has its seeds on the outside rather than the inside?
Strawberry
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Advertisement
Advertisement