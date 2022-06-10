$1,000 MINUTE QUESTIONS: JUNE 10TH 2PM
Sherri Lewis was a popular ventriloquist who’s most popular puppet was a little lamb. What […]
Sherri Lewis was a popular ventriloquist who’s most popular puppet was a little lamb. What was the name of her Lamb Puppet?
Lamb Chop
Jurassic World Dominion opens in theatres today. What number of film is it in the Jurassic Park Series?
6 (Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), Jurassic World Dominion (2022))
In baseball when someone hits a grand slam how many runs are scored?
4
What type of Coffee bean is traditionally used in popular drinks like a Latte or Cappuccino?
Espresso
Spell Espresso?
E-S-P-R-E-S-S-O
In the song the Wheels on the bus, what do the wipers do?
Go Swish, Swish, Swish
Julia Garner is an American actress know for her roles in the Netflix series “Ozark” and “Inventing Anna” and has been rumored to be casted as this Material girl in an upcoming biopic?
Madonna
Claire’s daughter turns 7 today. What year was she born in?
2015
What does the acronym UFO stand for?
Unidentified flying object
What do you call a baby goat?
Kid