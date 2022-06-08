Listen Live

$1,000 Minute Questions: June 6th 9am

  1. Which Canadian Team is still playing for the Stanley Cup in the NHL Playoff?

Edmonton Oilers

  1. What summertime event that takes place along Barrie’s Waterfront announced it’s returned this year and will celebrating 50 years.

Kempenfest

  1. Today is June 6th, 2022. How many more sleeps until Canada Day?

25 Sleeps until July 1st

  1. Which Famous Muppet sings the song “It’s Not Easy Being Green”

Kermit the Frog

  1. Spell Pumpernickel

P-U-M-P-E-R-N-I-C-K-E-L

  1. Disney’s animated Film Turning Red is set in which Canadian City?

Toronto 

  1. What Season is it currently?

Spring. Summer begins Tuesday, June 21

  1. Whose face is on the Canadian 5 dollar bill?

Sir Wilfrid Laurier (Prime Minister, 1896-1911)

  1. What is the color of an emerald?

Green

  1. A scientist who studies rocks is called a what?

A geologist

