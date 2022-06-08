$1,000 Minute Questions: June 6th 9am
- Which Canadian Team is still playing for the Stanley Cup in the NHL Playoff?
Edmonton Oilers
- What summertime event that takes place along Barrie’s Waterfront announced it’s returned this year and will celebrating 50 years.
Kempenfest
- Today is June 6th, 2022. How many more sleeps until Canada Day?
25 Sleeps until July 1st
- Which Famous Muppet sings the song “It’s Not Easy Being Green”
Kermit the Frog
- Spell Pumpernickel
P-U-M-P-E-R-N-I-C-K-E-L
- Disney’s animated Film Turning Red is set in which Canadian City?
Toronto
- What Season is it currently?
Spring. Summer begins Tuesday, June 21
- Whose face is on the Canadian 5 dollar bill?
Sir Wilfrid Laurier (Prime Minister, 1896-1911)
- What is the color of an emerald?
Green
- A scientist who studies rocks is called a what?
A geologist