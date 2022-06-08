Listen Live

$1,000 Minute Questions: June 7th 9am

By $1,000 Minute
  1. In the Disney Movie Encanto, Who is it that we don’t talk about?

Answer: Bruno

  1. Name one of the three Malls in Barrie on Bayfield Street?

Answer Georgian Mall, Bayfield Mall or Kozlov

  1. What Battery company uses the slogan “It’s keep going and going and going”

Answer: Energizer

  1. Spell Energizer?

Answer: E-N-E-R-G-I-Z-E-R

  1. If I order a bakers dozen of donuts, how many donuts am I getting?

Answer: 13

  1. What is the name given to the group of kids living with Peter Pan and Tinker bell in Neverland?

Answer: The Lost Boys

  1. What is 37 -14?

Answer: 23

  1. In the nursery rhyme Hey Diddle Diddel, who did the Fork run away with?

Answer: The Spoon 

  1. Beibs Brews is a new beverage available for a limited time at what Canadian Restaurant Chain?

Answer: Tim Horton’s

  1. How many continents are there in the world?

Answer: Seven

