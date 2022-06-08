$1,000 Minute Questions: June 7th 9am
- In the Disney Movie Encanto, Who is it that we don’t talk about?
Answer: Bruno
- Name one of the three Malls in Barrie on Bayfield Street?
Answer Georgian Mall, Bayfield Mall or Kozlov
- What Battery company uses the slogan “It’s keep going and going and going”
Answer: Energizer
- Spell Energizer?
Answer: E-N-E-R-G-I-Z-E-R
- If I order a bakers dozen of donuts, how many donuts am I getting?
Answer: 13
- What is the name given to the group of kids living with Peter Pan and Tinker bell in Neverland?
Answer: The Lost Boys
- What is 37 -14?
Answer: 23
- In the nursery rhyme Hey Diddle Diddel, who did the Fork run away with?
Answer: The Spoon
- Beibs Brews is a new beverage available for a limited time at what Canadian Restaurant Chain?
Answer: Tim Horton’s
- How many continents are there in the world?
Answer: Seven