$1000 minute questions June 8th at 2pm

How did you make out when playing along this afternoon?

$1,000 Minute Game

Wed, June 8th – 2PM

What device is used to measure temperature?

(Thermometer)

What is the only fruit that has its seeds on the outside?

(Strawberry)

In math, when following the rule of ‘BEDMAS’ what does the B stand for?

(Brackets)

Who is Batman’s crime fighting partner?

(Robin)

The Olympics are held every how many years?

(4 years)

What is the leader of a wolf pack called?

(Alpha)

What is the name used for the alternate dimension that exists in the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’?

(The Upside Down)

What is Canada’s largest PROVINCE by land mass?

(Quebec – Nunavut is incorrect, as it is a Territory)

SPELL: Zucchini.

(Z U C C H I N I)

What is the name for the fear of confined space?

(Claustrophobia/Claustrophobic)