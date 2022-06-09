$1,000 MINUTE QUESTIONS: JUNE 9TH, 2pm

$1,000 Minute Game

Thurs, June 9th – 2PM

What marine plant is sushi traditionally wrapped in?

(Seaweed)

What is Canada’s easternmost province?

(Newfoundland/Labrador)

Name a fruit mentioned in the title of a Harry Styles Song

(Watermelon/Cherry/Kiwi/Grape)

Claire wants to call her friend in Tokyo. If it’s 5PM here and Tokyo is 14 hours ahead, what time is it currently in Tokyo?

(7AM)

What is the term for the runner who runs last on a relay team?

(Anchor/Anchor leg)

What type of scientist studies and forecasts the weather?

(Meteorologist)

What is the only current Canadian coin that does NOT have an animal on it?

(Dime)

SPELL: Acronym.

(A C R O N Y M)

What code is made up of dots and dashes?

(Morse Code)

Where is Davy Jones’ locker?

(At the bottom of the sea/ocean)