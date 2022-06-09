$1,000 Minute Questions: June 9th, 9am
1. What is the name of Harry Potter’s redheaded best friend?
(Ron Weasley)
2. What is the sweet food made by bees?
(Honey)
3. What is the name of a group of stars that form an imaginary picture?
(Constellation)
4. In what sport do you use a wooden ball and mallet?
(Croquet)
5. Spell Croquet
(C-R-O-Q-U-E-T)
6. What food serves as the base for guacamole?
(Avocado)
7. Who lives in a trashcan on Sesame Street?
(Oscar the Grouch)
8. What color are the stars in the American flag?
(White)
9. How many days are there in a Leap year?
(366)
10. What is 24 divided by 6?
(4)