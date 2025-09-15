$1000 Minute: September 15th
Published September 15, 2025
By Charlie
- If a ship is in trouble out at sea, sailors send out a famous three-letter signal for help. What is it?
SOS
- Last night, the International Toronto Festival came to an end, celebrating its 50th anniversary.
TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival)
- I Like Me is a new documentary that celebrates the life of a famous Canadian Actor and comedian.
John Candy
- Which famous Canadian landmark is located right next to the Rogers Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays? The CN Tower
- In The Nursery Rhyme Ba Ba Black Sheep, how many bags of wool were there?
3 bags full
- In the sport of curling, what is the term for the target area that players aim their stones toward?
The House
- What French dessert translates to "burnt cream" in English?
Creme Brulée
- Which Kool FM superstar performed the song The Dead Dance, featured in Season 2 of Netflix’s Wednesday?Lady Gaga
- What U.S. state is the only one made up entirely of islands?
Hawaii
- Which Classic cartoon featured a cat and mouse duo where the cat was always trying to catch the clever mouse?
Tom & Jerry
