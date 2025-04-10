$1000 Minute: Thursday, April 10th
Published April 10, 2025
By Charlie
- Who was is that sat on her Tuffet eating her curds and whey,
Little Miss Muffet
- What is Batman's real name?
Bruce Wayne
- What is the name of the body of water that is downtown Barrie?
Kempenfelt bay
- If you were to list the days of the week alphabetically, which day would be in the middle?
Sunday (Friday, Monday, Saturday, Sunday, Thursday, Tuesday, Wednesday)
- What creature starts in water and later develops legs and lungs to become a frog?
A Tadpole
- What is the name of the Arena where the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors play?
Scotia Bank Arena
- What fruit is a topping on a Hawaiian pizza?
Pineapple
- This Kool Fm Artist and goddaughter to Dolly Parton, released her latest single End of the World?
Miley Cyrus
- In a Major League Baseball game, how many outs in total does the home team need to end the game?
27
- When typing, what key do you need to hit with the letter in order to make it capital?
Shift
