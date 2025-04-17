$1000 Minute: Thursday, April 17th
Published April 17, 2025
By Charlie
- According to the American Folktale, The Little Engine That Could, what was the little engine's motto?
I Think I Can, I Think I Can
- True or False, the Montreal Canadiens clinched the final Playoff Spot?
True
- Name another member of N Sync, not named Justin Timberlake?
JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Kris Kirpatrick, and Lance Bass
- Many girls and boys will be going on one of these this weekend to find tasty treats and surprises.
An Easter Hunt/ Egg Hunt/ Easter Egg Hunt
- How Many Territories does Canada have?
3 (Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut)
- He played Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible Movies?
Tom Cruise
- How many Runs score when you hit a Grand Slam?
4
- What flavour was the original Creamsicle treat?
Orange (a delicious combo of orange-flavoured popsicle on the outside and creamy vanilla ice cream on the inside)
- If you saved $2.50 every day in April, how much money would you have?
$75
- This red-haired British singer's latest single is called Azizam (Ah-Zee-ZEM) and can be heard on Kool FM.
Ed Sheeran
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Advertisement
Advertisement