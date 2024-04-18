Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Thursday, April 18th

By $1,000 Minute
  1. Yesterday was the Toronto Maple Leafs final regular season game. Who are they schedule to face in the 1st round of the playoffs?

The Boston Bruins

  1. What do tadpoles become?

Frogs/Toads

  1. According to the old wife’s tale we had to wait a certain amount of time after eating before being able to do this activity.

Swimming 

  1. Baseball, Soccer and Football players all wear these special shoes when playing their respective sports?

Cleets (Spike Shoes)

  1. In the Childrens Song Head, Sholders, Knees and Toes, name one of the other body parts that gets mentioned?

Eyes, Ears, Mouth or Nose

  1. What time is 9:27pm in Military Time?

21:27

  1. If it takes Rob 20 minute to mow a lawn, and he mows 7 lawns in total. How long was he cutting grass for.

2 Hours and 20 minutes or 180 minutes

  1. Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan are the judges of this TV Show?

American Idol

  1. What colour is the wrapper around a traditional Ferrero Rocher treat?

Gold

  1. Which fast food restaurant announced this week they’ll  be selling pizza?

Tim Hortons

