$1000 Minute: Thursday, April 18th
How did you do this morning?
- Yesterday was the Toronto Maple Leafs final regular season game. Who are they schedule to face in the 1st round of the playoffs?
The Boston Bruins
- What do tadpoles become?
Frogs/Toads
- According to the old wife’s tale we had to wait a certain amount of time after eating before being able to do this activity.
Swimming
- Baseball, Soccer and Football players all wear these special shoes when playing their respective sports?
Cleets (Spike Shoes)
- In the Childrens Song Head, Sholders, Knees and Toes, name one of the other body parts that gets mentioned?
Eyes, Ears, Mouth or Nose
- What time is 9:27pm in Military Time?
21:27
- If it takes Rob 20 minute to mow a lawn, and he mows 7 lawns in total. How long was he cutting grass for.
2 Hours and 20 minutes or 180 minutes
- Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan are the judges of this TV Show?
American Idol
- What colour is the wrapper around a traditional Ferrero Rocher treat?
Gold
- Which fast food restaurant announced this week they’ll be selling pizza?
Tim Hortons