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$1000 Minute, Thursday, April 23rd

$1,000 Minute
Published April 23, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Name one of the 5 public arenas  in Barrie that is managed by the City?
    Peggy Hilly Center, Allendale Rec Centre, Eastview, East Bayfield or Sadlon Arena) 


  2. Bruce Banner is the identity of which Marvel Super Hero?
    The Hulk 


  3. Who famously betrayed Julius Cesar in Shakespeare's Julius Cesar?
    Brutus 


  4. Shari Lewis, Hush Puppy, and Charlie Horse were  characters on this Children's Show?
    Lamb Chops (lambchops and Friends/Lamb Chops Plays Along) 


  5. Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz are reprising their roles for the 5th instalment of this movie franchise in 2027?
    Shrek


  6. If you started from the sun, which planet is in the 4th position?
    Mars


  7. What name is given to the habitat of a Beaver?
    A Beaver Lodge


  8. “What board game has players drawing pictures while their team tries to guess what they’re drawing?
    Pictionary 


  9. Who lives in a garbage can on Sesame Street?
    Oscar


  10. How many game does one team need to win in total, to be stanley Cup Champions?
    16  
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