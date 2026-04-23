$1000 Minute, Thursday, April 23rd
Published April 23, 2026
By Charlie
- Name one of the 5 public arenas in Barrie that is managed by the City?
Peggy Hilly Center, Allendale Rec Centre, Eastview, East Bayfield or Sadlon Arena)
- Bruce Banner is the identity of which Marvel Super Hero?
The Hulk
- Who famously betrayed Julius Cesar in Shakespeare's Julius Cesar?
Brutus
- Shari Lewis, Hush Puppy, and Charlie Horse were characters on this Children's Show?
Lamb Chops (lambchops and Friends/Lamb Chops Plays Along)
- Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz are reprising their roles for the 5th instalment of this movie franchise in 2027?
Shrek
- If you started from the sun, which planet is in the 4th position?
Mars
- What name is given to the habitat of a Beaver?
A Beaver Lodge
- “What board game has players drawing pictures while their team tries to guess what they’re drawing?
Pictionary
- Who lives in a garbage can on Sesame Street?
Oscar
- How many game does one team need to win in total, to be stanley Cup Champions?
16
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