$1000 Minute: Thursday, April 24th
Published April 24, 2025
By Charlie
- Which Kool FM artist sings, Good Luck Babe, Hot To Go and Pink Pony Club?
Chappell Roan
- Al Bundy and Peg, we're the mother and father of this 80's TV Sitcom.
Married with Children
- What catchphrase did the Kool-Aid Man yell as he broke through walls?
Oh Yeah
- Which author created the character Robert Langdon, featured in bestselling novels like The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demons?
Dan Brown
- What animal is Taz from Looney Tunes?
Tasmanian devil
- Which famous movie director from the golden age of Hollywood was known as the Master of Suspense?
Alfred Hitchcock
- The Barrie Colts have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals and will be taking on this team from Oshawa.The Generals
- If you purchase six 12 packs of Diet Coke, how many cans do you have?
72
- What disease did the Ice Bucket Challenge originally support when it went viral in 2014?
ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis)
- Finish this popular saying: "You can't make an omelette..."
Without breaking a few eggs."
