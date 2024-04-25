$1000 Minute: Thursday, April 25th
How did you do this morning?
- He is reprising his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine Movie?
Hugh Jackman
- How many teams were in the NHL when it first started?
6 (hence the original 6 reference)
- What was the name of the “Beauty” in Disney’s Beauty and The Beast?
Bell
- In the board game Monopoly, there are two sets of playing cards that you could pick up, Chance and this one.
Community Chest
- What alcohol is used when making a Mojito?
White Rum
- If I bought 6 dozen eggs and discovered that 16, were cracked, how many do I have left?
56
- What Letter key is between the “T” and “U” keys on a standard keyboard?
Y
- What is Lady Gaga’s given first name?
Stefanie
- The Orillia Street, Centennial Drive was recently renamed after this Canadian Folk Singer.
Gordon Lightfoot
- How many planets in our Solar System have “Rings”?
4 Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune