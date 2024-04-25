Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Thursday, April 25th

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. He is reprising his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine Movie?

Hugh Jackman

  1. How many teams were in the NHL when it first started?

6 (hence the original 6 reference)

  1. What was the name of the “Beauty” in Disney’s Beauty and The Beast?

Bell 

  1. In the board game Monopoly, there are two sets of playing cards that you could pick up, Chance and this one.

Community Chest

  1. What alcohol is used when making a Mojito?

White Rum

  1. If I bought 6 dozen eggs and discovered that 16, were cracked, how many do I have left?

56

  1. What Letter key is between the “T” and “U” keys on a standard keyboard?

Y

  1. What is Lady Gaga’s given first name?

Stefanie

  1. The Orillia Street, Centennial Drive was recently renamed after this Canadian Folk Singer.

Gordon Lightfoot

  1. How many planets in our Solar System have “Rings”?

4 Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune

Related posts

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, April 23rd

$1000 Minute: Monday, April 22nd!

$1000 Minute: Friday, April 19th