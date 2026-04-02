$1000 Minute: Thursday, April 2nd
Published April 2, 2026
By Charlie
- After years off the air, the Wilkerson family is returning to TV with a revival of what show later this month? Malcom in the Middle
- Yesterday, what highly anticipated Video Game Movie sequel opened in theatres worldwide?
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (The Super Mario Bros 2 Movie is accepted)
- Before Ryan Seacrest, he was the host of TV's Wheel of Fortune?
Pat Sajak
- How many players make up the outfield in a standard baseball game?
3 (Right, Center and left)
- Which Italian dessert features fried pastry tubes filled with sweet ricotta?
Cannoli
- When the months of the year are listed in alphabetical order, which month comes first?
April
- What toy lets you bounce up and down using a spring-loaded device you stand on?
Pogo Stick
- This superhero's secret identity is Peter Parker. Who is he?
Spider Man
- In golf, what is the term for a score of two under par on a hole?
Eagle
- What kind of energy comes from moving objects?
Kinetic Energy
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