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$1000 Minute: Thursday, April 30th

$1,000 Minute
Published April 30, 2026
By Charlie
  1. The Toronto Tempo is one of three new teams to join this Sports league in 2026?
    The WNBA


  2. In Sonic the Hedgehog, what item does Sonic collect throughout the game?
    Rings


  3. What is used in a water softener to remove hardness from water? 
    Salt (specifically sodium chloride) 


  4. What is the Capital of British Columbia?
    Victoria  


  5. Rob Thomas is known as the front man for which Pop Rock band?
    Matchbox Twenty 


  6. In Roman Numerals what number does V present?
    5


  7. In the daily puzzle from The New York Times, players sort 16 words into four groups of four. What is the game called?
    Connections


  8. Beer served from a keg is referred to as what?
    Draft/Draught Beer 


  9. This famous child star also shares her name with a mocktail., who is she?
    Shirley Temple


  10. This Kill Bill Actress celebrated her 56th birthday yesterday?
    Uma Thurman 
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