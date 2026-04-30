$1000 Minute: Thursday, April 30th
Published April 30, 2026
By Charlie
- The Toronto Tempo is one of three new teams to join this Sports league in 2026?
The WNBA
- In Sonic the Hedgehog, what item does Sonic collect throughout the game?
Rings
- What is used in a water softener to remove hardness from water?
Salt (specifically sodium chloride)
- What is the Capital of British Columbia?
Victoria
- Rob Thomas is known as the front man for which Pop Rock band?
Matchbox Twenty
- In Roman Numerals what number does V present?
5
- In the daily puzzle from The New York Times, players sort 16 words into four groups of four. What is the game called?
Connections
- Beer served from a keg is referred to as what?
Draft/Draught Beer
- This famous child star also shares her name with a mocktail., who is she?
Shirley Temple
- This Kill Bill Actress celebrated her 56th birthday yesterday?
Uma Thurman
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