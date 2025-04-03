$1000 Minute: Thursday, April 3rd
Published April 3, 2025
By Charlie
- Val Kilmer, who passed away this week, is best known for playing which Top Gun character?
Ice Man
- Yesterday, the Blue Jays played the Nationals, who were formerly which Canadian MLB team?
The Montreal Expos
- What is the real first name of Mattel’s Barbie Doll?
Barbara
- What cocktail is made with Rhum and coconut flavoring?
Pina Colada
- What is the last name of Sylvester Stallone's iconic boxing character, Rocky?
Balboa
- In the cartoon Tom and Jerry, who was the Mouse?
Jerry
- What is it called when a Chess match ends in a tie?
Stalemate or Draw
- How many oceans border Canada?
3 (Pacific, Atlantic and Artic)
- If you save $3 every day in April. How much money would you have at the end of the month?
90
- Some people refer to Pizzas as this tasty type of Dessert.
Pizza Pie
