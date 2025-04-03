CLOSURES AND CANCELLATIONS click here for details
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT - Barrie, Orillia, Simcoe County, York, Durham, Kawartha Lakes, northern Grey, Blue Mountains click here for details
Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Thursday, April 3rd

$1,000 Minute
Published April 3, 2025
By Charlie
  1. Val Kilmer, who passed away this week, is best known for playing which Top Gun character?
    Ice Man


  1. Yesterday, the Blue Jays played the Nationals, who were formerly which Canadian MLB team?
    The Montreal Expos


  1. What is the real first name of Mattel’s Barbie Doll?
    Barbara


  1. What cocktail is made with Rhum and coconut flavoring?
    Pina Colada


  1. What is the last name of Sylvester Stallone's iconic boxing character, Rocky?
    Balboa  


  1. In the cartoon Tom and Jerry, who was the Mouse?
    Jerry


  1. What is it called when a Chess match ends in a tie?
    Stalemate or Draw


  1. How many oceans border Canada?
    3 (Pacific, Atlantic and Artic)


  1. If you save $3 every day in April. How much money would you have at the end of the month?
    90


  1. Some people refer to Pizzas as this tasty type of Dessert.
    Pizza Pie
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close