$1000 Minute: Thursday, April 4th

If I say my child is 72 months old, how many years old are they?

6 years old

What is the name of Pikachu’s trainer in Pokemon?

Ash Ketchum (first name is acceptable)

In the TV Show, ‘The Bachelor,’ what does the Bachelor hand out to those being eliminated?

Nothing (Roses are handed to those not eliminated)

This Kool FM artist just released her first country album titled “Cowboy Carter”

Beyonce

What is the name of the pattern almost always used on a kilt?

Tartan

True or false, spiders are insects

False (They are arachnid)

Mario rode around on this green dinosaur in Mario Brothers.

Yoshi

Who played the first James Bond

Sean Connery

What two colours do you need to create green?

Blue and yellow

10 What does RCMP stand for?

Royal Canadian Mounted Police