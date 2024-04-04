$1000 Minute: Thursday, April 4th
How did you do this morning?
- If I say my child is 72 months old, how many years old are they?
6 years old
- What is the name of Pikachu’s trainer in Pokemon?
Ash Ketchum (first name is acceptable)
- In the TV Show, ‘The Bachelor,’ what does the Bachelor hand out to those being eliminated?
Nothing (Roses are handed to those not eliminated)
- This Kool FM artist just released her first country album titled “Cowboy Carter”
Beyonce
- What is the name of the pattern almost always used on a kilt?
Tartan
- True or false, spiders are insects
False (They are arachnid)
- Mario rode around on this green dinosaur in Mario Brothers.
Yoshi
- Who played the first James Bond
Sean Connery
- What two colours do you need to create green?
Blue and yellow
10 What does RCMP stand for?
Royal Canadian Mounted Police