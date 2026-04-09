$1000 Minute: Thursday, April 9th
Published April 9, 2026
By Charlie
- Who won yesterday's Blue Jays game?
Toronto Blue Jays
- What tool other than your fingers do you use to strum a guitar?
A Pick
- What process causes a cup of water to disappear on a hot day?
Evaporation
- What do you call it when you browse stores but don’t plan to buy anything?
Window Shopping
- In the Children's story Charlotte's Web, what is the name of the pig?
Wilbur
- What major international tournament is being hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the USA later this year?
FIFA World Cup 2026
- What do the following fruits have in common; banana, pineapple and tangerine?
They all have peel/you peel them
- What does a barometer measure?
Air Pressure/atmospheric pressure
- Kristen Stewart turns 35 today. What movie franchise made her a household name?
Twilight
- What is Scray Spice from the Spice Girls' real name?
Mel B (Melanie Brown)
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