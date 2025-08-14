$1000 Minute: Thursday, August 14th
Published August 14, 2025
By Charlie
- What was the name of the clown in Stephen Kings It?
Pennywise
- Name one of the original 3 Stooges?
Larry, Curly, or Moe
- What is the highest point total you can get with throwing one dart on a dartboard?
60 (Triple 20)
- “In which TV show is a rose given to contestants who are safe for another week?
The Bachelor/The Bachelorette
- What is the term for a number that can only be divided evenly by 1 and itself?
Prime number
- By Landmass what is considered to be the smallest province in Canada?
Prince Edward Island
- What does McDonalds call is frozen desserts with candy or cookie toppings?
McFlurry
- Clogs, galoshes and loafers are all types of what?
Foot ware (Shoes is NOT accepted because galoshes are not shoes)
- This lake runs through Orillia and is directly connected to Lake Simcoe?
Lake Couchiching
- What Burger is Burger King most known for?
The Whopper
