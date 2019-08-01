$1000 Minute Thursday, August 1st

1) Do Leopards have spots or stripes?

(Spots)

2) What is the name of the Bird Mascot for Fruit Loops Cereal?

(Toucan Sam/Sam)

3) How many corners are on 3 squares?

(12)

4) Backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly are all terms used in what sport?

(Swimming)

5) Who is performing on the stage at Kempenfest on Monday?

(The Martels)

6) In the ‘Wizard of Oz’ the Scarecrow is hoping the wizard gives him what?

(A Brain)

7) What is the name of Fred Flintstone’s wife?

(Wilma)

8) SPELL: Humongous.

(H U M O N G O U S)

9) How many valves are there in the human heart?

(4)

10) What colour is a Cardinal?

(Red)