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$1000 Minute: Thursday, August 20th

$1,000 Minute
Published August 20, 2026
By Charlie
  1. What is the name of the Horse Racetrack in Innisfil?
    Georgian Downs 


  2. Which  DC superhero protects Central City?
    The Flash/Barry Allen (would also accept Wally West who is kid Flash


  3.  What is the main ingredient in traditional polenta?
    Cornmeal 

  4.  Which  American business Women, writer, and TV personality is known for her trademark saying "It's a Good Thing"?
    Martha Stewart

  5. Who is the wife of Fred Flintstone's best friend and neighbour.
    Betty Rubble 

  6. Which type of Dog Breed is most commonly associated with dog sledding?
    Husky 


  7. Which part of the eye controls how much light enters it?
    Iris 


  8. In Baseball what does the acronym RBI stand for?
    Runs Batted In

  9. What do you call the small piece of wood used as a mouthpiece on certain wind instruments?Reed


  10. What is Homer Simpson's favourite beer?
    Duff    
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