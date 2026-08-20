$1000 Minute: Thursday, August 20th
Published August 20, 2026
By Charlie
- What is the name of the Horse Racetrack in Innisfil?
Georgian Downs
- Which DC superhero protects Central City?
The Flash/Barry Allen (would also accept Wally West who is kid Flash
- What is the main ingredient in traditional polenta?
Cornmeal
- Which American business Women, writer, and TV personality is known for her trademark saying "It's a Good Thing"?
Martha Stewart
- Who is the wife of Fred Flintstone's best friend and neighbour.
Betty Rubble
- Which type of Dog Breed is most commonly associated with dog sledding?
Husky
- Which part of the eye controls how much light enters it?
Iris
- In Baseball what does the acronym RBI stand for?
Runs Batted In
- What do you call the small piece of wood used as a mouthpiece on certain wind instruments?Reed
- What is Homer Simpson's favourite beer?
Duff
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