$1000 Minute: Thursday, August 21st
Published August 21, 2025
By Charlie
- What colour is the property Marvin Gardens in Monopoly?
Yellow
- In Golf, what term is used to describe shooting 2 under par on a single hole?
Eagle
- Which Kool FM artist sings hit songs like "Toxic, Oops I Did it Again," and Crazy"
Britney Spears
- How many Strings does a Mandolin Have?
8 Strings (arranged in 4 pairs called courses)
- What Car company manufactures and sells the Jetta?
Volkswagen
- How many vertices does a pentagon have?
5
- Taylor Swift set a new record for the most-watched podcast premiere ever when she appeared on this podcast. New Heights
- Which popular fable teaches us about persistence and shows that overconfidence can lead to failure?
The Tortoise and the Hare
- What Chocolate bar uses the slogan "You’re not you when you’re hungry"?
Snickers
- What did Cinderella leave behind at the ball?
Glass Slipper/Shoe
